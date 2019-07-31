The OGC has taken a leadership role in seismic detection

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC Oil and Gas Commission (BCOGC) has taken a leadership role in the detection and mitigation of seismicity associated with oil and gas development through expanding its seismic monitoring in the northeast.

Enhanced regulations and an expansion of the regional seismographic grid in northeast B.C. were put in place as a result of earlier seismic reports and findings to monitor and improve the detection of induced seismicity triggered by oil and gas activity.

In conjunction with Natural Resources Canada, the BCOGC has recently expanded the public regional seismographic network from 11 stations to 19 stations with firm plans to add one more station in the fall of 2019; bringing the total public stations to 20.

Through a partnership with Natural Resources Canada (NRCan), and with direct input from the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP), the new stations are spread out along the Montney trend and provide seismic oversight for the Commission in the most active oil and gas areas.

In B.C. until 2013 there were two seismic stations, then from 2013 to 2016, the BCOGC in partnership with Geoscience BC, OGRIS and Natural Resources Canada, installed nine additional seismic stations from Dawson Creek to Fort Nelson and formed the BC Seismic Research Consortium.