17 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News The OGC has taken a leadership role in seismic detection
News

The OGC has taken a leadership role in seismic detection

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC Oil and Gas Commission (BCOGC) has taken a leadership role in the detection and mitigation of seismicity associated with oil and gas development through expanding its seismic monitoring in the northeast.

Enhanced regulations and an expansion of the regional seismographic grid in northeast B.C. were put in place as a result of earlier seismic reports and findings to monitor and improve the detection of induced seismicity triggered by oil and gas activity.

In conjunction with Natural Resources Canada, the BCOGC has recently expanded the public regional seismographic network from 11 stations to 19 stations with firm plans to add one more station in the fall of 2019; bringing the total public stations to 20.

Through a partnership with Natural Resources Canada (NRCan), and with direct input from the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP), the new stations are spread out along the Montney trend and provide seismic oversight for the Commission in the most active oil and gas areas.

In B.C. until 2013 there were two seismic stations, then from 2013 to 2016, the BCOGC in partnership with Geoscience BC, OGRIS and Natural Resources Canada, installed nine additional seismic stations from Dawson Creek to Fort Nelson and formed the BC Seismic Research Consortium.

 

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleFour years marked of construction at Site C
Next articleRCMP to scale back search for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky

RECENT STORIES

News

Severe Thunderstorm Warning in place for Peace River North

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the North Peace as a storm...
Read more
News

Construction to start for 8th Street bridge in Dawson Creek

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Construction on the 8th Street bridge in Dawson Creek will soon be getting underway. South Peace...
Read more
News

Decreasing amount of wells to be drilled in update from Petroleum Services Association of Canada

Tracy Teves -
CALGARY, AB – The Petroleum Services Association of Canada (PSAC), shared its third update to its 2019 Canadian Drilling...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Local golfer Aiden Craig-Steele off to Canadian Men’s Amateurs

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After having a solid play at the 117th B.C. Amateur Championship earlier this month, local golfer Aiden Craig-Steele has...

New Highway Maintenance contractor for the South Peace – Argo Road...

RCMP to scale back search for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky

The OGC has taken a leadership role in seismic detection

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.