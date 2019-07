FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. At the Public Hearing held in the Council’s Chambers, the motion was approved to amend the zoning for the old fire hall.

The zoning was being changed from Institutional to General Commercial to allow the site to be developed as mixed-use commercial office space on the bottom and residential above.

The city property at 9407 Avenue sold for $625,000 to 1117731 BC Ltd company.