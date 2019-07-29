The Passing of a Local Unsung Hero

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The community recently lost an important member, who spent his life serving and protecting FSJ. Police Service Dog (PSA) Barter was laid to rest last week, he was a valued member of the Fort St. John detachment and a loyal partner and companion to his handler Cpl. Brady Kyle. Kyle and Barter would become a team in May of 2009 when Barter was 7 weeks old. When leaving the kennels with Barter, Kyle was told ‘he’s a sure shot so don’t screw him up.’

Barter, named in honour of retired Cpl Terry Barter would pass all of his tests in training. In 2010 Kyle and Barter would enter training in Innisfail, AB. Upon graduation, the team returned to their detachment in Rocky Mountain House, AB.

Kyle shares, there was an immediate success in the work they did together there.

The team would arrive in Fort St. John, April of 2011 to work the Peace Region. “We rode together for thousands of km and ran hundreds with Barter leading the way,” said Kyle.

“Barter saved my life on many occasions as well as protected the members and I on high-risk calls,” said Kyle.

Over the years Barter was instrumental in capturing perpetrators yet he also participated with North Peace SAR and was integral in helping to find individuals that were lost in the bush or were having a hard time and needed help.

Kyle recounts, no matter the time of day, how much the team had worked already, or extreme weather in the North, Barter would meet him at the gate ready to go. Kyle’s proudest moment working with Barter was a call to assist in locating a suspect who had ran into the bush, The key to this story was the incident took place 6 hours driving time away. Shortly after arriving on scene Barter located the track of the suspect and half-hour later the suspect was in custody. “I was always so proud to tell people that this was Barter’s longest headstart,” said Kyle. Barter and Kyle worked the Peace Region until April of 2017 with Barter retiring at 8 years of age.

Kyle shares, with the number of miles (PSA), dogs put on, they sometimes do not retire well yet Barter retired very well enjoying his remaining years living with the family.

“His favourite thing was just to hang out with all of us, stealing my wife’s foot massage ball while she was using it, which became his favourite toy which he took everywhere,” said Kyle.

After Barter’s retirement, Kyle went back to Innisfail for a few months and retrained with a new PSA dog, Hawkes who he currently still works with.

As shared on the Rivers Animal FB Page post, ‘he was still a working dog at heart and remained steadfast in his loyalty and service to those he loved. He will be missed by those that knew him. He truly was . . . One of Canada’s finest.’