Monday, July 29, 2019
The RCMP say their goal is to locate the Northern BC homicide suspects today

Avatar Adam Reaburn

YORK LANDING, M.B. – The RCMP have not yet made contact with the two people seen near the landfill in York Landing.

Since the RCMP have not yet made contact with the two people seen by the Bear Claw Patrol, they cannot confirm if they are Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod.  The RCMP do believe the tip received is credible.

The RCMP are still asking residents of York Landing to remain vigilant & stay indoors as much as possible with their doors locked, & to report anything suspicious by calling their local police immediately.

Officers searched the York Landing area throughout the night and continue their efforts today. The Royal Canadian Air Force is also assisting today with the search.

The RCMP have sent all possible resources to the small community of York Landing after two individuals matching the description of the suspects were seen near the community on Sunday.

York Landing is approximately 200 km southwest of Gillam, and the RCMP has sent resources to the community to investigate a tip.

The tip came from the members of the Bear Clan Patrol in York Landing.  The group had been patrolling the community when they noticed two men matching the description of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemeglsky.  The two men immediately ran back into the bush.  The Bear Clan Patrol immediately shared the information with the RCMP and resources were dispatched to the area.

The Globe and Mail spoke with Travis Bighetty, a coordinator of Bear Clan, who said they saw the two men at the dump.  In an interview with the Globe, Bighetty said one suspect was wearing a grey sweatshirt, and the other was in camouflage.  “We’ve seen them in an area that is not frequented because there are bears in the territory or bears near the area, and so people avoid on foot, and it’s only accessible by vehicle.”

Mr. Bighetti said police radios weren’t working, so RCMP officers used gunfire as a means of communicating their location.

Chief Leroy Constant of the York Factory First Nation shared on Sunday that residents should remain indoors with windows and doors locked. Patrols of the community will be done on a 24-hour basis.

On Sunday the RCMP said they had received over 200 tips in the search for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky.  This could be the first confirmed sighting of the suspects since last week when their vehicle was found burnt near Gillam.

Adam Reaburn
