‘This Was Our Valley’, talk on the saga of hydro-electric dams on the Peace River

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Museum is hosting author Shirlee Smith Matheson and a talk on ‘This Was Our Valley’.

Saturday, July 13th, 2019, at 2 pm join at the museum to hear details of the hydro-electric dams on the Peace River, including the W.A.C. Bennett Dam, Peace Canyon and Site C and the personal accounts from people impacted by these projects.

Shirlee Smith Matheson and her husband Bill Matheson (born in Peace River, Alberta) arrived in Hudson`s Hope, BC, in 1965, where Bill found employment as a surveyor on the W.A.C. Bennett Dam.

Shirlee initially worked for the District of Hudson`s Hope where she met many of the old-timers whose stories are included in this book. Shirlee and Earl Pollon worked on a number of literary projects, topping off their collaboration with This Was Our Valley.

Later, both Shirlee and Bill were employed on the construction of the Peace Canyon Dam.

To view the FB event, CLICK HERE 

 

