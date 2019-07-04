‘This Was Our Valley’, talk on the saga of hydro-electric dams on the Peace River

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Museum is hosting author Shirlee Smith Matheson and a talk on ‘This Was Our Valley’.

Saturday, July 13th, 2019, at 2 pm join at the museum to hear details of the hydro-electric dams on the Peace River, including the W.A.C. Bennett Dam, Peace Canyon and Site C and the personal accounts from people impacted by these projects.

Shirlee Smith Matheson and her husband Bill Matheson (born in Peace River, Alberta) arrived in Hudson`s Hope, BC, in 1965, where Bill found employment as a surveyor on the W.A.C. Bennett Dam.

Shirlee initially worked for the District of Hudson`s Hope where she met many of the old-timers whose stories are included in this book. Shirlee and Earl Pollon worked on a number of literary projects, topping off their collaboration with This Was Our Valley.

Later, both Shirlee and Bill were employed on the construction of the Peace Canyon Dam.

