News

Three Free kids Learn to Fish classes at local Provincial Parks

Avatar Tracy Teves
PEACE REGION, B.C. – There will be three, free kids learn to fish classes being held at Swan Lake, Charlie Lake and Gwillim Lake Provincial Park.

Hosted by the Freshwaters Fisheries Society of BC, these 2-hour hands-on class are for kids aged 5 – 15 years with parent supervision.

Friday, July 19th, 2019

  •  Swan Lake Provincial Park
  •  5:50 pm to 7:30 pm
  • Meet at the picnic shelter
Saturday, July 20th, 2019

  •  Charlie Lake, Beatton Provincial Park
  •  10:00 am to 12:00 pm

Sunday, July 21st, 2019

  •  Gwillim Lake Provincial Park
  •  10:00 am – 12:00 pm
  • Meet at the boat launch

During this class, kids will learn the basics of freshwater fishing. This is an opportunity to understand hatchery roles, fish identification, tackle, rod rigging, casting, and hands-on fishing.

  • Luhr Jensen fishing rods provided
  • Free Program; no registration required
  • Programs run rain or shine

The program coordinators share being on time is important. The introductory information on fishing techniques and ethics are key to your participation in the hands-on fishing portion.

The coordinators also share they reserve the right to deny entry to those arriving after the program has started.

To view more on Freshwaters Fisheries Society of BC; CLICK HERE

For more information; [email protected]

