Three local cowboys invited to compete at 2019 Calgary Stampede

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – There will be three local cowboys headed off to this year’s Calgary Stampede.

Those from the Peace Region that have been invited to participate in the Stampede include Stephen Culling of Fort St. John, Clayton Moore of Pouce Coupe, and Jake Watson of Hudson’s Hope.

Culling and Moore will be competing in the steer wrestling, while Watson will be competing in the saddle broncs.

- Advertisement -

All three cowboys will be in Pool A, which will be taking place the first four days of the Stampede.

The 2019 Calgary Stampede takes place July 5 to the 14.

For more information, you can visit calgarystampede.com.