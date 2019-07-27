Three North Peace Black Sox Players selected to play in Alberta AA Provincials

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – North Peace Minor Baseball and the North Peace Black Sox are proud to announce that three of their players have been picked to play in the Alberta AA Provincials.

Dillon Neufeld and Kalen Hynes have been picked up by the Jasper Place Jays Bantam AA Tier 3 team to play in Provincials this weekend in Edmonton.

Ronan Cullen has been picked up by the Grande Prairie Reds AA team to play Provincials this weekend in Provost.

All AA Provincials will wrap next weekend, August 2 to the 4, 2019.

According to Forrest Liddicoat, of North Peace Minor Baseball, teams within the Alberta League will look at the stats of other teams, that are finished for the season, to select players that would best fit on their teams during Provincials.

Liddicoat says it is awesome that these three players have been picked as it will give the organization good exposure and give the players a new playing experience.

“That’s pretty awesome that they got picked up. It helps give good exposure for us here in town and it allows them to play against different kids and play in different towns that they haven’t played in before.”