Trade, climate policy on agenda for premiers’ meeting in Saskatoon

SASKATOON — Canada’s 13 premiers are expected to discuss trade and climate policy among other pressing issues when they sit down for their annual conference in Saskatoon.

The closed-door meeting is taking place today and tomorrow at a downtown hotel.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is hosting the Conference of the Federation, and says one priority is breaking down trade barriers between the jurisdictions.

The gathering, just ahead of October’s federal election, comes as some conservative leaders are decrying federal energy policies and four provinces are taking Ottawa to court over its carbon tax.

Most of the country’s premiers visited Big River First Nation, north of Saskatoon, yesterday to meet with Indigenous leaders.

National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, Perry Bellegarde, says he spoke to the premiers about getting to work on reforming child welfare systems for Indigenous youth.

