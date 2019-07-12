21.2 C
Fort St. John
Friday, July 12, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Canadian Press Trudeau visits Alberta pipeline site, says national unity is not under threat
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Trudeau visits Alberta pipeline site, says national unity is not under threat

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

EDMONTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he rejects conservative claims that national unity is under threat.

The Liberal leader says conservative politicians are playing petty politics, which is hurting people across the country.

Trudeau stopped to visit workers this morning at Edmonton’s Trans Mountain pipeline terminal, which is the start of the line that carries Alberta oil to a terminal in Burnaby, B.C.

- Advertisement -

It has been almost a month since Trudeau gave a second go-ahead to expanding the pipeline after the courts overturned his government’s original approval.

He says it’s important for him to be in Alberta to remind Canadians that parts of the country don’t have to be pitted against each other.

Alberta’s United Conservative Premier Jason Kenney said yesterday that his province feels alienated and frustrated with Ottawa and other provinces because it can’t get its resources to market.

The Canadian Press

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleLocal Fort St. John man wins $500,000.00
Next articleCurious Critters at Charlie Lake with the Charlie Lake Conservation Society

RECENT STORIES

News

Vandalism at City Parks creates a no win situation

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With recent vandalism at the city's Toboggan Hill and Spray park the disappointing truth...
Read more
News

Beaverlodge RCMP & WAD RCRU charge two after quad tracked by GPS

Scott Brooks -
BEAVERLODGE, A.B. - On June 14, Beaverlodge RCMP charged two men after RCMP utilized a GPS tracker on a...
Read more
News

History and Trivia Pop-up Event at the green space

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Join local historians at the green space on Saturday, July 13, 2019, to test...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Former Dawson Creek man competes in 2019 World Series of Poker...

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - A former Dawson Creek man was looking to make it big as he played poker on the world stage in...

Curious Critters at Charlie Lake with the Charlie Lake Conservation Society

Trudeau visits Alberta pipeline site, says national unity is not under...

Local Fort St. John man wins $500,000.00

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.