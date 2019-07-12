Trudeau visits Alberta pipeline site, says national unity is not under threat

EDMONTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he rejects conservative claims that national unity is under threat.

The Liberal leader says conservative politicians are playing petty politics, which is hurting people across the country.

Trudeau stopped to visit workers this morning at Edmonton’s Trans Mountain pipeline terminal, which is the start of the line that carries Alberta oil to a terminal in Burnaby, B.C.

It has been almost a month since Trudeau gave a second go-ahead to expanding the pipeline after the courts overturned his government’s original approval.

He says it’s important for him to be in Alberta to remind Canadians that parts of the country don’t have to be pitted against each other.

Alberta’s United Conservative Premier Jason Kenney said yesterday that his province feels alienated and frustrated with Ottawa and other provinces because it can’t get its resources to market.

The Canadian Press