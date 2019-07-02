Tumbler Ridge Hiking Groups rescheduled for July 14 and August 18

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John Recreation has cancelled the Tumbler Ridge Hiking Groups scheduled for July 6 and July 10 due to low enrollment numbers.

While these dates have been cancelled, Marissa Jordan, with the City of Fort St. John, says new dates have been set for July 14 and August 18.

According to Jordan, the hiking groups provide residents with the opportunity to feel safe and socialize with fellow hikers while getting exercise and connecting with nature.

Hiking groups are both available for adults 18 plus and for youths, ages 12 to 18.

The cost to register for each hiking group is $80.00 per person, which includes transportation and hiking guides.

To sign up for the Hiking Groups, you can register online through the City’s website or by calling 250-785-4592.