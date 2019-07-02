17 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, July 2, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The Tumbler Ridge Geopark. Source Tumbler Ridge Geopark
Home Sports Tumbler Ridge Hiking Groups rescheduled for July 14 and August 18
Sports

Tumbler Ridge Hiking Groups rescheduled for July 14 and August 18

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John Recreation has cancelled the Tumbler Ridge Hiking Groups scheduled for July 6 and July 10 due to low enrollment numbers.

While these dates have been cancelled, Marissa Jordan, with the City of Fort St. John, says new dates have been set for July 14 and August 18.

According to Jordan, the hiking groups provide residents with the opportunity to feel safe and socialize with fellow hikers while getting exercise and connecting with nature.

- Advertisement -

Hiking groups are both available for adults 18 plus and for youths, ages 12 to 18.

The cost to register for each hiking group is $80.00 per person, which includes transportation and hiking guides.

To sign up for the Hiking Groups, you can register online through the City’s website or by calling 250-785-4592.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articlePreparedBC to release new Wildfire Preparedness Guide
Next articleCity of Fort St John to shutdown recreational facilities for annual maintenance

RECENT STORIES

Sports

City of Fort St John to shutdown recreational facilities for annual maintenance

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John has announced the dates for its annual shutdown...
Read more
Sports

Cancelled: Tumbler Ridge Adult Hiking Group this Saturday, July 6

Scott Brooks -
UPDATE - As of Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., the Hiking Groups for July 6 and July 10 have been...
Read more
Sports

Taylor Speedway holds 10th Annual Babcock Memorial Points Challenge

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - It was rain and thunderstorms for most of the weekend for the 10th Annual Babcock Memorial...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Health Canada provides food safety tips when shopping at farmers’ markets

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the summer well underway, Health Canada is reminding Canadians of how to keep safe and healthy when purchasing...

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Canada Day

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Graduation – A special...

Cancelled: Tumbler Ridge Adult Hiking Group this Saturday, July 6

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.