Jake Watson riding in the Saddle Bronc at the Calgary Stampede. File Photo
Two local cowboys advance to Sunday’s finals at 2019 Calgary Stampede

CALGARY, A.B. – On Monday, two local cowboys have advanced to Sunday’s finals at the 2019 Calgary Stampede.

In Steer Wrestling, Stephen Culling of Fort St. John managed to get a time of 4.3 seconds, making him 5th on the day and placing him 4th overall.

Meanwhile, Clayton Moore of Pouce Coupe had a time of 3.8 seconds, ranking 2nd on the day and placing him 9th overall.

Also on Monday, Jake Watson Hudson’s Hope competed in the final round of the Pool A Saddle Bronc, finishing with a time of 84.5.

Watson was 5th on the day and is in 2nd place overall.

It is to note that the top four in each pool goes directly to the final on Sunday, with the others competing for a wild-card spot this coming Saturday.

In other Stampede happenings, Zane Jones of Dawson Creek and Colton Crook of Charlie Lake competed in the Novice Saddle Bronc on Sunday but were bucked off before the whistle had blown.

