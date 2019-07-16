20.9 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, July 16, 2019
Two people found dead south of Liard River Hotsprings

Avatar Adam Reaburn
FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Northern Rockies and North District Major Crime Unit are investigating the suspicious death of two people south of the Liard Hot Springs.

On Monday, July 15, 2019, at approximately 7:19 a.m. Northern Rockies front line officers were called to an area on the highway approximately 20 kilometres south of Liard Hot Springs.

Upon attendance, police discovered two adults deceased. Both deaths appeared to be suspicious and Northern Rockies RCMP called for assistance from North District Major Crime Unit.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call Fort Nelson RCMP at (250) 774-2700, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

No further information is available at this time.
 

 

