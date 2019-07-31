Two silver medals for Lane Harris at WKA Canadian National Championships

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John’s Lane Harris and Justin Donally, of Fivestar Boxing Academy, were in Edmonton over the weekend, July 26 to the 28, for the World Kickboxing Association Canadian National Championships.

During his time at the Championships, Harris managed to win in the K1 Division and Muay Thai Division. These wins would advance him to the finals.

Donally says, during the K1 Finals, Harris was winning the first two rounds but things would change as his shoulder popped out of joint. According to Donally, this isn’t the first time that Harris’ shoulder has popped out.

“He was in the finals for K1. He was in the second round, he was definitely up on the scorecard winning the fight, and he threw a big combination and ended up tied up in a clinch and popped his shoulder out. It’s popped out once before during training and I popped it back in for him.”

Despite being able to pop it back in, the ringside doctor made the decision, in the interest of Harris’ well-being, to not allow Harris to finish this fight or compete in the Muay Thai Division.

Even though Harris could no longer compete in the Championships, he did manage to bring home two silver medals.

Donally says overall he is proud of Harris’ performance and that they will just have to wait and see how his shoulder will heal before competing in any future fights.