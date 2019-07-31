17 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Lane Harris and Justin Donally, of Fivestar Boxing Academy, were in Edmonton July 26 to the 28 for the World Kickboxing Association Canadian National Championships. Source Justin Donally
Home Sports Two silver medals for Lane Harris at WKA Canadian National Championships
Sports

Two silver medals for Lane Harris at WKA Canadian National Championships

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John’s Lane Harris and Justin Donally, of Fivestar Boxing Academy, were in Edmonton over the weekend, July 26 to the 28, for the World Kickboxing Association Canadian National Championships.

During his time at the Championships, Harris managed to win in the K1 Division and Muay Thai Division. These wins would advance him to the finals.

Donally says, during the K1 Finals, Harris was winning the first two rounds but things would change as his shoulder popped out of joint. According to Donally, this isn’t the first time that Harris’ shoulder has popped out.

“He was in the finals for K1. He was in the second round, he was definitely up on the scorecard winning the fight, and he threw a big combination and ended up tied up in a clinch and popped his shoulder out. It’s popped out once before during training and I popped it back in for him.”

Despite being able to pop it back in, the ringside doctor made the decision, in the interest of Harris’ well-being, to not allow Harris to finish this fight or compete in the Muay Thai Division.

Even though Harris could no longer compete in the Championships, he did manage to bring home two silver medals.

Donally says overall he is proud of Harris’ performance and that they will just have to wait and see how his shoulder will heal before competing in any future fights.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleMaintenance work scheduled tonight for Taylor Bridge

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Local golfer Aiden Craig-Steele off to Canadian Men’s Amateurs

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After having a solid play at the 117th B.C. Amateur Championship earlier this month,...
Read more
Sports

2019 Canadian High School Rodeo Finals took place over the weekend in Merritt

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 2019 Canadian High School Rodeo Finals took place over the weekend in Merritt. A...
Read more
Sports

New Totem Archery Club holds Outdoor 3D Redding Safari Spot Shoot

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The New Totem Archery Club held their Outdoor 3D Redding Safari Spot Shoot over...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Construction to start for 8th Street bridge in Dawson Creek

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Construction on the 8th Street bridge in Dawson Creek will soon be getting underway. South Peace MLA Mike Bernier says drivers...

Decreasing amount of wells to be drilled in update from Petroleum...

Grande Prairie RCMP lay charges following search warrant

Local golfer Aiden Craig-Steele off to Canadian Men’s Amateurs

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.