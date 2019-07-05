Unemployment rate continues to decrease in June for Northeast B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Provincial unemployment data for the month of June has been released.

The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. saw a decrease last month of 1.7 percent, down to 6.6 percent when compared to May’s rate of 8.3 percent.

The estimated number of people working in Northeast B.C. for June is up 600 to 38,300 when compared to May’s number of 37,700.

Last year, in June 2018, the unemployment rate was 7.0 percent with an estimated 39,700 people working.

Overall for B.C., unemployment remained low in June 2019 at a rate of 4.5 percent; the lowest unemployment rate in Canada for the past 23 months in a row.

According to Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology, within the past year, B.C. was able to add over 109,000 new jobs in sectors such as technology and retail.

“Over the past year, 109,100 new jobs were created across a variety of sectors in B.C., including retail, real estate and tech, which have some of the highest gains in employment.”