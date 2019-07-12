23 C
Fort St. John
Friday, July 12, 2019
Trista Spencer. Source United Way of Northern B.C.
News

United Way of Northern BC appoints Interim Executive Director

Scott Brooks
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The United Way of Northern B.C. Board of Directors has appointed Trista Spencer as Interim Executive Director, replacing Roberta Squire.

Squire announced that she would be stepping down from her role with the United Way to
join Telus Communications as their General Manager of Northern B.C.

Spencer is currently the Operations Manager for the United Way.

Starting as of August 1, as Interim Executive Director, Spencer will lead United Way’s efforts to understand and address top priorities in the community.

Spencer says she thanks the Board for putting their trust in her and that she is looking forward to being at the helm and work with community members.

“I am incredibly proud to take on this leadership role within the United Way and would like to thank the Board of Directors who have entrusted me with such an important role. There is so much possibility in this community, and I am excited to be at the helm of an organization that can incite social change through collaborative community partnerships.”

The United Way of Northern B.C. supports more than 500 programs that provide social and
community services in the region.

