Vehicle collision on Taylor Bridge Wednesday afternoon

UPDATE – As of 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, RCMP say two vehicles were involved in a collision on the Taylor Bridge this afternoon.

According to Police, no injuries were sustained from this collision.

They say the bridge will be shut down until it is inspected for structural damage.

Continue to check drivebc.ca for updates.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – We have received word this afternoon that there is a vehicle collision on the northbound lane of the Taylor Bridge.

Crews are currently on scene assessing the incident.

Expect delays at this time as crews clear the scene.

We will provide updates as they become available.