W.A.C. Bennett Dam upgrades

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The W.A.C. Bennett Dam, located west of Hudson’s Hope will receive investment and upgrades to ensure continued reliable, affordable and clean power. 

The projects are part of an investment of over $2 billion per year to upgrade ageing assets and build new infrastructure.

W.A.C. Bennett Dam Visitor Centre Water Supply Project 

Water supply for the visitor centre historically comes from a pond retained by the small Durack Brook Dam. The dam is ageing and needs to be removed. 

Various water supply options were considered and a water well appeared to be the most economical solution. A test water well was drilled near the visitor centre in 2017. Tests in 2018 showed that this well will meet the water needs of the centre and adjacent facilities. Design work for a pump house and distribution piping is in progress and we envision building new infrastructure in the summer of 2020. A separate project will then be initiated to remove the Durack Brook Dam. 

Peace Canyon Dam Instrumentation and Drains Upgrade 

June/July 2019 

Peace River System Dam Safety Projects Update 

W.A.C. Bennett Dam Spillway Reliability Upgrade 

We’re upgrading the electromechanical systems of the spillway gates at the W.A.C. Bennett Dam to increase the overall reliability of the dam safety water discharge system. The three spillway gates at this site are used to release water to lower the Williston Reservoir when required. Construction started in May 2019 and will continue until May 2020. 

W.A.C. Bennett Dam Spillway Sluiceways and Slide Gates Decommissioning 

There are nine sluiceways and slide gates at the W.A.C. Bennett Dam spillway located below the three spillway operating gates. They are about 50 years old and haven’t been used since the late 1980s. 

The sluiceways and slide gates are not required for flood discharge or other operations and we’ve determined that the leading alternative is to decommission all nine sluiceways and slide gates. Decommissioning will involve sealing each sluiceway with reinforced concrete while leaving the slide gates in place to isolate the construction area from the reservoir. 

Further design and planning is underway in preparation for construction, which is tentatively proposed for 2021. 

W.A.C. Bennett Dam spillway chute showing the three spillway gates, and the nine sluiceways containing slide gates, from the downstream side. 

 

