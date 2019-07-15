Wild goat spotted by the Water Station

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – There has been a wild goat spotted travelling about the city of Fort St. John for approximately the past month according to Facebook posts.

The goat was last seen close to the highway by the Water Station leaving Fort St John.

BC Conservation Officer, Tristan Montjoy shares, to give the goat adequate space and not to approach the goat as it is a wild animal and could act out aggressively. Montjoy does not know why the wild goat is in the area.

Motorists are being advised to travel with caution.