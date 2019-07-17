Winners of the Peace Country Open and 2019 Ladies Open

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The annual Peace Country Open took place at the Lake Point Golf & Country Club.

Saturday, July 13th and Sunday, July 14th, 2019

The following are the winners of the 2019 Petron Communications Peace Country Open;

- Advertisement -

Mens: Ritch Hosker

Seniors: Gene Danyluk

Ladies: Ann Sawyer

Lake Point Golf & Country Club presents the 2019 Ladies Open.

The one-day tournament is a two-person best-ball event.

The event takes place Saturday, July 20th, 2019 and includes 18 holes of golf, dinner, and prizes, at $50 per member, $80 per non-member.

Deadline to enter the event is Thursday, July 18th, 2019

Call the Pro shop at 250-785-5566 ext. 1 for more information and to register.