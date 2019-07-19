13 C
News

World Jet Boat Championships – Eighth day leg results

Avatar Tracy Teves
TAYLOR, B.C. – The Eighth leg results of the 2019 World Jet Boat Championships results are in.

Local racers from the Peace Country River Rats and their times include;

Unnatural Disaster 

  •  Gord Humphrey and navigator Jason Palfy
  • Currently ranked 8th position in the division
  • At a time of 3 hours 58 minutes 18 seconds

 

Xcalibur

 

  • Stacy Kelm and navigator Ty Wheat
  • Currently ranked 6th position in the division
  • At a time of 4 hours 28 minutes 34 seconds

 

Leroy

 

  • Trapper Wolsey and navigator Jimmy Jackson
  • Currently ranked 8th position in the division
  •  At a time of 4 hours 46 minutes 55 seconds

 

Dirty Harry

 

  • Clayton Wolsey and navigator Ryley Tschiedel
  • Currently ranked 12th position in the division
  • At a time of 5 hours 14 minutes 30 seconds

 

The 2019 World Jet Boat Championships started in Whitecourt, travelling along the Peace River, and finish up with the last leg in Taylor on July 20 to the 21, 2019.







