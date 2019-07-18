World Jet Boat Championships day four results

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – The fourth-day results of the 2019 World Jet Boat Championships results are in.

Local racers from the Peace Country River Rats and their times include;

Unnatural Disaster

Gord Humphrey and navigator Jason Palfy

No. 357 Unlimited Race Times: 02:11:22

Currently ranked 4th position in the division

Stacy Kelm and navigator Ty Wheat

No. 195 CX Race Times: 02:58:20

Currently ranked 7th position in the division

Leroy

Trapper Wolsey and navigator Jimmy Jackson

No. 151 CX Race Times: 03:13:20

Currently ranked 9th position in the division

Dirty Harry

Clayton Wolsey and navigator Ryley Tschiedel

No. 152 CX Race Times: 03:15:56

Currently ranked 10th position in the division

The 2019 World Jet Boat Championships started in Whitecourt, travelling along the Peace River, and finish up with the last leg in Taylor on July 20 to the 21, 2019.

More information on the 2019 World Jet Boat Championships; CLICK HERE