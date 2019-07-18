World Jet Boat Championships day four results

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – The fourth-day results of the 2019 World Jet Boat Championships results are in.
Local racers from the Peace Country River Rats and their times include;
Unnatural Disaster
- Gord Humphrey and navigator Jason Palfy
- No. 357 Unlimited Race Times: 02:11:22
- Currently ranked 4th position in the division
- Advertisement -
Xcalibur
- Stacy Kelm and navigator Ty Wheat
- No. 195 CX Race Times: 02:58:20
- Currently ranked 7th position in the division
Leroy
- Trapper Wolsey and navigator Jimmy Jackson
- No. 151 CX Race Times: 03:13:20
- Currently ranked 9th position in the division
Dirty Harry
- Clayton Wolsey and navigator Ryley Tschiedel
- No. 152 CX Race Times: 03:15:56
- Currently ranked 10th position in the division
The 2019 World Jet Boat Championships started in Whitecourt, travelling along the Peace River, and finish up with the last leg in Taylor on July 20 to the 21, 2019.
More information on the 2019 World Jet Boat Championships; CLICK HERE