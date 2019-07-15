World Jet Boat Championships move onto Peace River

PEACE RIVER, AB – The second leg of the 2019 World Jet Boat Championships results are in. Racers started on Saturday in Whitecourt and moved onto Peace River starting Sunday.

Local racers from the Peace Country River Rats and their times include;

Unnatural Disaster

Gord Humphrey and navigator Jason Palfy

No. 357 Race Times: 0:47:39

Leg One 0:23:13 Leg Two 0:24:26

Xcalibur

Stacy Kelm and navigator Ty Wheat

No. 195 Race Times: 01:04:31

Leg One 0:30:22 Leg Two 0:34:09

Leroy

Trapper Wolsey and navigator Jimmy Jackson

No. 151 Race Times: 01:06:15

Leg One 0:0:31:07 Leg Two 0:35:08

Dirty Harry

Clayton Wolsey and navigator Ryley Tschiedel

No. 152 Race Times: 01:12:05

Leg One 0:29:11 Leg Two 0:42:54

The 2019 World Jet Boat Championships started in Whitecourt, travelling along the Peace River, and finish up with the last leg in Taylor on July 20 to the 21.

More information on the 2019 Wolrd Jet Boat Championships can be found on the World Jet Boat Race Facebook page.