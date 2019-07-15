23.4 C
Jet Boat Race. File photo
Sports

World Jet Boat Championships move onto Peace River

Avatar Tracy Teves
PEACE RIVER, AB – The second leg of the 2019 World Jet Boat Championships results are in.  Racers started on Saturday in Whitecourt and moved onto Peace River starting Sunday.

Local racers from the Peace Country River Rats and their times include;

Unnatural Disaster

  •  Gord Humphrey and navigator Jason Palfy
  •  No. 357 Race Times: 0:47:39
  •  Leg One 0:23:13 Leg Two 0:24:26
Xcalibur

  •  Stacy Kelm and navigator Ty Wheat
  •  No. 195 Race Times: 01:04:31
  •  Leg One 0:30:22 Leg Two 0:34:09

Leroy

  •  Trapper Wolsey and navigator Jimmy Jackson
  •  No. 151 Race Times: 01:06:15
  •  Leg One 0:0:31:07 Leg Two 0:35:08

Dirty Harry

  •  Clayton Wolsey and navigator Ryley Tschiedel
  •  No. 152 Race Times: 01:12:05
  •  Leg One 0:29:11 Leg Two 0:42:54

The 2019 World Jet Boat Championships started in Whitecourt, travelling along the Peace River, and finish up with the last leg in Taylor on July 20 to the 21.

More information on the 2019 Wolrd Jet Boat Championships can be found on the World Jet Boat Race Facebook page.

