Jet Boat Race. File photo
Sports

World Jet Boat Championships third leg results

Avatar Tracy Teves
PEACE RIVER, AB – The third leg of the 2019 World Jet Boat Championships results are in.

Local racers from the Peace Country River Rats and their times include;

Unnatural Disaster

  •  Gord Humphrey and navigator Jason Palfy
  •  No. 357 Unlimited Race Times: 1:32:31
Leroy

  •  Trapper Wolsey and navigator Jimmy Jackson
  •  No. 151 CX Race Times: 02:08:42

Xcalibur

  •  Stacy Kelm and navigator Ty Wheat
  •  No. 195 CX Race Times: 02:10:15

Dirty Harry

  •  Clayton Wolsey and navigator Ryley Tschiedel
  •  No. 152 CX Race Times: 02:27:31

The 2019 World Jet Boat Championships started in Whitecourt, travelling along the Peace River, and finish up with the last leg in Taylor on July 20 to the 21, 2019.

More information on the 2019 World Jet Boat Championships; CLICK HERE

