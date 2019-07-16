World Jet Boat Championships third leg results

PEACE RIVER, AB – The third leg of the 2019 World Jet Boat Championships results are in.

Local racers from the Peace Country River Rats and their times include;

Unnatural Disaster

Gord Humphrey and navigator Jason Palfy

No. 357 Unlimited Race Times: 1:32:31

Leroy Trapper Wolsey and navigator Jimmy Jackson

No. 151 CX Race Times: 02:08:42

Xcalibur

Stacy Kelm and navigator Ty Wheat

No. 195 CX Race Times: 02:10:15

Dirty Harry

Clayton Wolsey and navigator Ryley Tschiedel

No. 152 CX Race Times: 02:27:31

The 2019 World Jet Boat Championships started in Whitecourt, travelling along the Peace River, and finish up with the last leg in Taylor on July 20 to the 21, 2019.

