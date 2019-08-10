10th Annual FSJ Oilmen’s Family Camp Weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Friday, August 9th, 2019 is the start of the Annual FSJ Oilmen’s Family Camp Weekend held at the Peace Island Park in Taylor.

This three-day weekend event starts with registration on Friday, August 9th, 2019 between 4 pm to 8 pm. As participants set up camp there is an opportunity to meet and greet, kids activities and dinner at the Pavillion. In the evening will be wagon rides and a movie on a big screen.

Saturday, August 10th, 2019, food is provided for campers as various events are planned for the day such as team challenges and wagon rides. There will be Duck Auctions and a Reverse Draw after the nights sponsored dinner. The evening will be host to movies in the park with popcorn.

The event page shares, attendees are encouraged to bring their boats and quads yet no planned event or lunch will be provided as has been at past events.

Sunday, August 11th, 2019 the day will host helicopter rides for the children, games, crafts, bouncy castles, wagon rides and fire trucks.

The 10th Annual Duck Race takes place in the afternoon with Baily Helicopters dropping 600 rubber ducks into the Peace River.

Surprise events are planned for the weekend.

