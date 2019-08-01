1st Annual Peace Auto Fest this September in Taylor

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Fort St. John Car Culture and Peace Region Motorsport Association will be hosting the 1st Annual Peace Auto Fest this September.

Taking place at the South Taylor Chain-up area, this event will feature racing and a car show.

According to event organizers, the Autocross will begin at 9:00 a.m. and run until 3:00 p.m.

Organizers say drivers of any skill level are welcome to participate and must pay a registration fee of $60.00 for the day. All participants must have a helmet, and self tech is required. Passenger ride alongs encouraged as well and are free.

Also going on that day, starting at noon in the neighbouring parking lot, will be the Cruisers Show and Shine.

The Show and Shine is free to enter and will be judged on various aspects by a panel of four judges. Prizes will be awarded by the judges and an award for the people’s choice.

Car show categories include but are not limited to:

Classic 1970<

Most Creative

Best Craftsmanship

Best Euro

Best JDM

Best American

Beater with a Heater

Peoples Choice

Best Modified

On site during the event will be vendors selling Club merchandise and food vendors, including Black Cats BBQ.

The 1st Annual Peace Auto Fest is taking place Saturday, September 7, at the South Taylor Chain-up area.

For more information and updates, you can visit Car culture’s Facebook page.