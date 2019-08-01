6.2 C
Fort St. John
Monday, August 19, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports 1st Annual Peace Auto Fest this September in Taylor
Sports

1st Annual Peace Auto Fest this September in Taylor

Avatar Scott Brooks

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Fort St. John Car Culture and Peace Region Motorsport Association will be hosting the 1st Annual Peace Auto Fest this September.

Taking place at the South Taylor Chain-up area, this event will feature racing and a car show.

According to event organizers, the Autocross will begin at 9:00 a.m. and run until 3:00 p.m.

Organizers say drivers of any skill level are welcome to participate and must pay a registration fee of $60.00 for the day. All participants must have a helmet, and self tech is required. Passenger ride alongs encouraged as well and are free.

Also going on that day, starting at noon in the neighbouring parking lot, will be the Cruisers Show and Shine.

The Show and Shine is free to enter and will be judged on various aspects by a panel of four judges. Prizes will be awarded by the judges and an award for the people’s choice.

Car show categories include but are not limited to:

  • Classic 1970<
  • Most Creative
  • Best Craftsmanship
  • Best Euro
  • Best JDM
  • Best American
  • Beater with a Heater
  • Peoples Choice
  • Best Modified

On site during the event will be vendors selling Club merchandise and food vendors, including Black Cats BBQ.

The 1st Annual Peace Auto Fest is taking place Saturday, September 7, at the South Taylor Chain-up area.

For more information and updates, you can visit Car culture’s Facebook page.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleFinancial Literacy Series – Women’s Workshop; Introduction to Basic Budgeting
Next articleStage North Theatre Society – Season Auditions

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Peace Region Community to Community Motorcycle Poker Ride postponed to August 24 due to weather

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Peace Region Community to Community Motorcycle Poker Ride has been postponed until August 24...
Read more
Sports

Choose to Move seniors program this September at Pomeroy Sport Centre

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John is introducing an innovative program that motivates seniors...
Read more
Sports

Big Bux this weekend at Northern Lights Raceway

Scott Brooks -
UPDATE - Due to weather conditions this weekend, the Big Bux race has been cancelled. FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. -...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Liard River Hotsprings closed after heavy snow

Adam Reaburn -
MUNCHO LAKE, B.C. - The Liard River Hotspring Provincial Park is closed after heavy snow. A snowfall warning remains in place for Fort Nelson and...

Snowfall warning remains in place for Fort Nelson

Vehicle fire closes Highway 97 between Chetwynd and Dawson Creek

FOUND: Search for missing 4-year-old underway near MacKenzie

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.