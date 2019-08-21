21st Annual Emperor’s Challenge this Saturday at Tumbler Ridge

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – The 21st Annual Emperor’s Challenge is taking place this Saturday, August 10.

The Emperor’s Challenge is a half marathon on Babcock Mountain, located in the Tumbler Ridge UNESCO Global Geopark and features a starting elevation of over 4,000 feet, with the summit at over 6,100 feet.

The total distance of the Challenge is 20 kilometres with a total elevation gain of 2,050 feet.

The Challenge will start at 9:00 a.m. and the maximum time for the 20 km event is 4.5 hours. According to event organizers, chip timing will be used, attached to the racers’ bibs, to ensure that everyone follows the time limit and to ensure that no one cheats.

Also, participants must reach the 8.5 km water station by 11:30 a.m. or they will not be allowed to complete the top loop.

The Challenge will take place rain or shine, so runners are encouraged to prepare for the weather.

Along with the Emperor’s Challenge, there will also be a Kids Race which features distances of 2 km and 4 km.

For more information, you can visit the Emperor’s Challenge Facebook page.