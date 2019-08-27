12.7 C
Monday, August 19, 2019
Loggers event at the Hudson's Hope Fall Fair in 2018. Source Facebook
27th Annual Hudson’s Hope Fall Fair this weekend

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The 27th Annual Hudson’s Hope Fall Fair is taking place this weekend.

Lauren Schroeder, of the Hudson’s Hope Fall Fair Society, says on Saturday morning, they will be accepting exhibit registrations and holding a free breakfast.

According to Schroeder, the fair will be a day of family fun which will feature events such as live music, a pet show, 4-H Exhibitions, and even a watermelon eating contest.

“The day will kick-off with live music, we will have dog agility, the 4-H will be coming to do some jumping with their horses, we’ll also have logger sport… and we’ll even have a watermelon eating contest, which is new this year. There’s something for everybody throughout the entire day.”

The 27th Annual Hudson’s Hope Fall Fair is taking place this Saturday, August 24, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. in Hudson’s Hope.

A full list of scheduled events can be found on the event Facebook page.

For more information on the Hudson’s Hope Fall Fair, you can visit the Fall Fair’s Facebook page.

