Thursday, August 15, 2019
Tractor pulling at the North Peace Fall Fair. Source NPFF
News

72nd Annual North Peace Fall Fair takes place this weekend

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 72nd Annual North Peace Fall Fair is taking place this weekend.

The Fall Fair will have something for the whole family to enjoy such as Exhibits, a Dog Agility Show, Pancake Breakfasts, Cattle Shows, and Tractor Pulling.

The Fair will also feature a Saturday night Family Dance with live music by Jack Jackson and JRB.

According to event organizers, being offered is a free shuttle bus to and from the fairgrounds. The shuttle will leave from North Peace Secondary School, with parking available in the staff and student parking lots.

Admission is $10.00 for adults, $5.00 for kids and seniors, and kids 5 and under are free to attend.

Weekend passes are also available for $20.00 for adults and $10.00 for kids and seniors.

The 72nd Annual North Peace Fall Fair takes place this weekend, August 16 to the 18, at the North Peace Fairgrounds, located north of Fort St. John on 15177 Rose Prairie Road.

For a full schedule, and for more information, you can visit northpeacefallfair.ca.

