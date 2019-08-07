7th Annual North Country Music Jamboree

BUICK CREEK, B.C. – The North Country Music Jamboree is a weekend full of local country music taking place August 23rd to the 25th.

Cost of Admission for the event is $10/ day or $25/weekend per adult or $25/day or $50/weekend per family.

There is an open field free for use to camp and abundant space for RV’s (no available hookups) and a 9 hole golf course.

Friday, August 23rd, 2019 open 10:00 am to 11:00 pm-ish

Saturday, August 24th, 2019 open 10:00 am to 11:00 pm-ish

Sunday, August 25th, 2019 open 10:00 am to 8:00 pm

The entertainment line up includes;

Soggy Bannock Boys

Prime Country

Ross Roberts

Gary Loewen

Let ‘Er Rip

Long Time Comin’

Colt 45

Double OT Country

Scott Loewen

Caribou Thunder

Ben Dyck

Country Horizon

Classic Country

Young Country

Dawson Creek Old Country

Adley & Shannon

Eric The Fiddler

Kevin Busche

Henry Braun

Shawn Pitman

Jaydon Stafford

Joe & Marie Dale’s Country

The above list of entertainment is subject to change.

There are two dancefloors set up and two large tents set up for watching the show, no public seating is provided so attendees are asked to bring their lawn chairs.

There will also be an on-site concession serving homecooked meals as well as burgers, hotdogs and the like said the organizers.