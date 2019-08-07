18.3 C
News

7th Annual North Country Music Jamboree

Avatar Tracy Teves

BUICK CREEK, B.C. – The North Country Music Jamboree is a weekend full of local country music taking place August 23rd to the 25th.

Cost of Admission for the event is $10/ day or $25/weekend per adult or $25/day or $50/weekend per family.

There is an open field free for use to camp and abundant space for RV’s (no available hookups) and a 9 hole golf course.

  • Friday, August 23rd, 2019 open 10:00 am to 11:00 pm-ish
  • Saturday, August 24th, 2019 open 10:00 am to 11:00 pm-ish
  • Sunday, August 25th, 2019 open 10:00 am to 8:00 pm

The entertainment line up includes;

  • Soggy Bannock Boys
  • Prime Country
  • Ross Roberts
  • Gary Loewen
  • Let ‘Er Rip
  • Long Time Comin’
  • Colt 45
  • Double OT Country
  • Scott Loewen
  • Caribou Thunder
  • Ben Dyck
  • Country Horizon
  • Classic Country
  • Young Country
  • Dawson Creek Old Country
  • Adley & Shannon
  • Eric The Fiddler
  • Kevin Busche
  • Henry Braun
  • Shawn Pitman
  • Jaydon Stafford
  • Joe & Marie Dale’s Country

The above list of entertainment is subject to change.

There are two dancefloors set up and two large tents set up for watching the show, no public seating is provided so attendees are asked to bring their lawn chairs.

There will also be an on-site concession serving homecooked meals as well as burgers, hotdogs and the like said the organizers.

 

