UPDATED – Alleged abandoned car found in Hudson’s Hope under RCMP investigation

UPDATE as of 11:00 am: Cpl. Chris Manseau, Division Media Relations Officer, B.C. RCMP Communication Services has been in touch with Hudson’s Hope RCMP and can say the vehicle owner has been located and identified as someone visiting family locally. The vehicle is of no suspicion in connection to Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky and is purely coincidence.

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Over the weekend, a grey Toyota that looked to be abandoned with Manitoba plates was found in Hudson’s Hope and is now being investigated by RCMP.

The Facebook post shared on Sunday, August 4th, 2019, shows pictures of the vehicle parked in an area near Hudson’s Hope, with comments from people wondering if this vehicle could be associated with Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky.

The original person who posted the photos on Facebook said they contact the RCMP and Cpl. Chris Manseau, Division Media Relations Officer, B.C. RCMP Communication Services confirms the vehicle is now under the investigation of the Hudson’s Hope RCMP.

There are no further details at this time and will update the story when we know more.

The last confirmed sighting of Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod was on July 22 in Gillam Manitoba. The pair are wanted in connection with three homicides in Northern B.C. that all occurred during the week of July 15, 2019.

The RCMP are still searching near Gillam for the suspects.