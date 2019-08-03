20 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, August 3, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Putting on the final touches before the start of parade for the 47th Annual World's Invitational Gold Panning Championships in Taylor on Friday, August 2. Source Moose FM / Facebook
Home News Annual World's Invitational Gold Panning Championships Parade held Friday
News

Annual World’s Invitational Gold Panning Championships Parade held Friday

Avatar Scott Brooks

TAYLOR, B.C. – The parade to kick off the 47th Annual World’s Invitational Gold Panning Championships was held in Taylor on Friday evening.

Here are the results:

Government:

  1. District of Taylor
  2. Taylor Public Library
  3. City of Fort St. John
  4. Honourable mention: Mayor Rob Fraser

Commercial:

  1. Burger King
  2. Big League Utilities
  3. Hans on Mechanical
  4. Honourable mention: Lone Wolf Golf Club.

Community:

  1. Pastor Wally Pohlmann
  2. Taylor Fire Department
  3. Devon Lock
  4. Honourable mention: Mower Mayhem

Kids:

  1. McNabb’s Tirecraft
  2. Trista Hotte
  3. Chambers Farm
  4. Honourable mention: St. John Promotions

The 47th Annual World’s Invitational Gold Panning Championships takes place Saturday and Sunday, August 3 and 4, at Peace Island Park in Taylor.

The full schedule and list of events can be found here.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleBryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod seen in Fairview before heading to Manitoba

RECENT STORIES

News

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod seen in Fairview before heading to Manitoba

Adam Reaburn -
FAIRVIEW, A.B. - Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were seen in Fairview, Alberta on their way to Northern Manitoba. According...
Read more
News

Former Fort St. John man arrested on terrorism charges released from custody

Adam Reaburn -
VANCOUVER, B.C. — The Immigration and Refugee Board has ordered that a former Fort St. John man that was...
Read more
Canadian Press

Ottawa opposes Saskatchewan’s move to have top court delay carbon tax case

Canadian Press -
REGINA — Ottawa is pushing back against Saskatchewan's request to have the Supreme Court of Canada delay hearing its challenge of the federal...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Ottawa opposes Saskatchewan’s move to have top court delay carbon tax...

Canadian Press -
REGINA — Ottawa is pushing back against Saskatchewan's request to have the Supreme Court of Canada delay hearing its challenge of the federal carbon tax. The press secretary for...

New Rotary District Governor to visit Fort St John next week

Siphon Creek Road closed August 6 to 14 for bridge construction

BC Wildfire Service reminds public to use fire safety this long...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.