Annual World’s Invitational Gold Panning Championships Parade held Friday

TAYLOR, B.C. – The parade to kick off the 47th Annual World’s Invitational Gold Panning Championships was held in Taylor on Friday evening.

Here are the results:

Government:

District of Taylor Taylor Public Library City of Fort St. John Honourable mention: Mayor Rob Fraser

Commercial:

Burger King Big League Utilities Hans on Mechanical Honourable mention: Lone Wolf Golf Club.

Community:

Pastor Wally Pohlmann Taylor Fire Department Devon Lock Honourable mention: Mower Mayhem

Kids:

McNabb’s Tirecraft Trista Hotte Chambers Farm Honourable mention: St. John Promotions

The 47th Annual World’s Invitational Gold Panning Championships takes place Saturday and Sunday, August 3 and 4, at Peace Island Park in Taylor.

The full schedule and list of events can be found here.