Annual World’s Invitational Gold Panning Championships Parade held Friday

TAYLOR, B.C. – The parade to kick off the 47th Annual World’s Invitational Gold Panning Championships was held in Taylor on Friday evening.
Here are the results:
Government:
- District of Taylor
- Taylor Public Library
- City of Fort St. John
- Honourable mention: Mayor Rob Fraser
Commercial:
- Burger King
- Big League Utilities
- Hans on Mechanical
- Honourable mention: Lone Wolf Golf Club.
Community:
- Pastor Wally Pohlmann
- Taylor Fire Department
- Devon Lock
- Honourable mention: Mower Mayhem
Kids:
- McNabb’s Tirecraft
- Trista Hotte
- Chambers Farm
- Honourable mention: St. John Promotions
The 47th Annual World’s Invitational Gold Panning Championships takes place Saturday and Sunday, August 3 and 4, at Peace Island Park in Taylor.
The full schedule and list of events can be found here.