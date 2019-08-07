18 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, August 7, 2019
18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky and 19-year-old Kam McLeod. RCMP photo
B.C. RCMP provide update on Northeast B.C. homicide investigations

Avatar Scott Brooks

SURREY, B.C. – The B.C. RCMP provided an update Wednesday afternoon on the three Northeast B.C. homicide investigations, this after the bodies of murder suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were found near Gillam, Manitoba.

The RCMP says they have spoken with the victims’ family members on the discovery of the two bodies.

At 10:00 a.m. on August 7, the two bodies were found 1 km from where items were found on the Nelson River and the RCMP are confident the two bodies are Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky.

Specialized RCMP teams began searching nearby high-probability areas, leading officers to the discovery of the two male bodies, in the dense brush.

The RCMP have not determined exactly how Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky died.  The RCMP have asked for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

RCMP say it will be extremely difficult for them to determine a motive and will continue to investigate to confirm if McLeod and Schmegelsky are murder suspects.

The pair are wanted in connection with three homicides in Northern B.C. that all occurred during the week of July 15, 2019.

RCMP say the investigations into the homicides are still on-going and more updates will be provided once available.

