BC Coroners Service reports decline in illicit drug deaths for first half of 2019

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Coroners Service is reporting that illicit drug deaths were on the decline during the first half of 2019.

According to the Coroners’ report, provincially, there were 538 illicit drug toxicity deaths within the first six months of 2019, a 30 percent decrease when compared to the first six months of 2018.

When it comes to illicit drug-related deaths in Northeast B.C., the reported amount of deaths is down to 10 when compared to 24 a year ago.

For fentanyl-detected deaths, Northeast B.C. also saw a decrease of only eight reported deaths when compared to 21 this time last year.

The Coroners Service says there were no deaths reported at supervised consumption sites or drug overdose prevention sites.

The full illicit drug death reports can be found on the Province’s website.

