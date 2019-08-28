14.7 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, August 28, 2019
NewsRegional

BC Government says it will not slash stumpage fees to assist struggling forestry sector

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Provincial Government has announced that it will not be slashing stumpage fees to help out British Columbia’s struggling forestry sector.

According to Global News, one Okanagan Liberal MLA called on the Government this week to reduce stumpage fees, the money it charges industry to log on public land.

Despite this plea, the Government says it is not interested in “wholesale” changes to the stumpage system, which it says could make it more expensive for Canadian producers to sell to the U.S. in the long run.

Instead, the Province plans to focus on promoting value-added forestry products and trying to increase the supply of logs, which is said to decrease the cost to mills making it easier for them to turn a profit.

So far this year, an estimated 3,900 people across B.C. have been affected by mill shutdowns and curtailments.

Scott Brooks
