BC Hydro starts testing Site C Project conveyor system

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has announced that it has started testing the five-kilometre-long till conveyor system for the Site C Project.

According to Hydro, this is the first step in preparing for the beginning of conveyor operations in September and will be testing different sections of the conveyor belt to ensure it is running smoothly.

B.C. Hydro says the conveyor, which runs from the 85th Avenue Industrial Lands to the dam site, will carry glacial till, an impervious clay-like material that will form the core of the Site C dam.

Hydro Authorities are reminding nearby residents to use caution and stay clear of the conveyor area, which will be an active construction zone until the Site C Project is complete.

