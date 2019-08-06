BC K-12 support staff ratify agreements under mandate

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Government of British of Columbia has announced that five K-12 support staff agreements have been ratified by the local union, the local school district and the B.C. Public School Employers’ Association board of directors.

According to the Government, these agreements were made under the Government’s Sustainable Services Negotiating Mandate and will focus on improving services for people and ensuring fair and affordable compensation.

Some of the ratified agreements include:

Three-year terms of from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2022

General wage increases of 2 percent per year

The ratifications complete the process begun by the September 2018 Provincial Framework Agreement, which paved the way for collective agreements to be negotiated between K-12 local support staff unions and the 60 public school district employers throughout B.C.

For more information, you can visit the Province’s website.