BC K-12 support staff ratify more agreements under mandate

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Government of British of Columbia has announced that three more K-12 support staff agreements have been ratified by the local union, the local school district and the B.C. Public School Employers’ Association board of directors.

The agreements focus on improving services for people and ensuring fair and affordable compensation.

Some of the new ratified agreements include:

Increased hours for education assistants

Modestly increase shiftwork premiums

Add more professional learning days during the school year for E.A.’s

The ratifications complete the process begun by the September 2018 Provincial Framework Agreement, which paved the way for collective agreements to be negotiated between K-12 local support staff unions and the 60 public school district employers throughout B.C.

Earlier this week, they were able to come to a ratified agreement on three-year terms and wage increases.

For more information, you can visit the Province’s website.