BC OGC says recent report ‘unfairly characterizes’ the Commission’s reputation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Oil & Gas Commission has issued a statement in response to the report released earlier this week by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

In the report, the group is asking the Provincial Government to find a new agency to oversee the oil and gas industry in British Columbia.

The report’s author, Ben Parfitt, accused the Crown corporation of serving the interests of the industry and a provincial government that promotes fossil fuel development ahead of the public interest.

In a statement from the OGC, they feel the report unfairly characterizes the reputation of the Commission and its expert and committed staff.

The OGC says they are an independent regulator that is responsible for applying laws and regulations for the industry and plays an important role in protecting public safety.

“We believe the recently released report by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives unfairly characterizes the reputation of the BC Oil and Gas Commission and its expert and committed staff. The Commission is an independent regulator, responsible for applying B.C. laws and regulations related to energy industry activities and plays an important role in protecting public safety, respecting those affected by oil and gas activities, conserving the environment and supporting responsible resource development.”

The OGC goes on to the say that because of the dedication and hard work of its staff, British Columbia has some of the highest environmental standards in the world and is an internationally recognized regulator from the many advancements the Commission has implemented over the years.