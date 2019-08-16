13 C
Fort St. John
Friday, August 16, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Energy News BC OGC says recent report 'unfairly characterizes' the Commission's reputation
Energy NewsNewsRegional

BC OGC says recent report ‘unfairly characterizes’ the Commission’s reputation

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Oil & Gas Commission has issued a statement in response to the report released earlier this week by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

In the report, the group is asking the Provincial Government to find a new agency to oversee the oil and gas industry in British Columbia.

The report’s author, Ben Parfitt, accused the Crown corporation of serving the interests of the industry and a provincial government that promotes fossil fuel development ahead of the public interest.

In a statement from the OGC, they feel the report unfairly characterizes the reputation of the Commission and its expert and committed staff.

The OGC says they are an independent regulator that is responsible for applying laws and regulations for the industry and plays an important role in protecting public safety.

We believe the recently released report by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives unfairly characterizes the reputation of the BC Oil and Gas Commission and its expert and committed staff. The Commission is an independent regulator, responsible for applying B.C. laws and regulations related to energy industry activities and plays an important role in protecting public safety, respecting those affected by oil and gas activities, conserving the environment and supporting responsible resource development.”

The OGC goes on to the say that because of the dedication and hard work of its staff, British Columbia has some of the highest environmental standards in the world and is an internationally recognized regulator from the many advancements the Commission has implemented over the years.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleCommunity Development Institute provides Council with annual update
Next articleFort Nelson expected to see summertime snow this weekend

RECENT STORIES

News

Fort Nelson expected to see summertime snow this weekend

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Higher elevations in Northern British Columbia, such as the Fort Nelson area, could receive...
Read more
News

Community Development Institute provides Council with annual update

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At a Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, the University of Northern B.C....
Read more
News

Peace Arts Gallery Society to host 36th Annual Art Auction this October

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace Arts Gallery Society is gearing up to host their 36th Annual Art...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

RCMP continue to investigate disappearance of Grande Prairie man

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP say they are continuing to investigate the disappearance of 33-year-old Patrick Decque. According to RCMP, they believe that...

BC Coroners Service reports decline in illicit drug deaths for first...

Death Review Panel releases recommendations on reducing youth suicide

Oilsands firms considering diluent recovery units to boost crude by rail...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.