BC Oil & Gas Commission provides update to PRRD Board on Orphan Site Restoration

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Representatives from the B.C. Oil & Gas Commision provided the Peace River Regional District Board with an update on Orphan Site Restoration.

Brian Murphy, Executive Director of Orphans & Liabilities, says the OGC has produced a Comprehensive Liability Management Plan, released on May 31, that aims to improve the rate of inactive site restoration and modernize liability management.

According to Murphy, as part of improving the rate of site restorations, there are about 7,000 dormant sites on the list that will be moving to closure.

As for well populations in B.C., currently, 30 percent are inactive, 13 percent are abandoned, and 17 percent have a certificate of restoration.

The total number of wells in B.C. is 25,451, with orphan wells just making up 1.4 percent of the well population.

Murphy says the closure of orphan sites is a multi-year process and the OGC has plans of having the majority of orphan sites closed within the next decade.