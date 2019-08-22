20.7 C
BC Teachers start mediated bargaining with Province

VICTORIA, B.C. – Eight days of mediated bargaining between the B.C. Teachers Federation and the Province began on Wednesday.

According to the Vancouver Sun, Teachers’ Federation president Teri Mooring says there is no scenario in which teachers would undertake job action or a strike before school begins on September 3, even if mediation ends without a deal.

The Teachers Federation, which represents 43,000 teachers, is sitting down for eight days of mediation with the B.C. Public School Employers’ Association in an effort to determine a new collective agreement before the start of school in two weeks.

Mooring says the two groups have been in discussions since January.

The collective agreement between the Teacher’s Federation and the Province had expired June 30.

The mediated bargaining will resume Thursday.

