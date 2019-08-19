BC Teachers to start mediated bargaining with Province this Wednesday

VICTORIA, B.C. – Eight days of mediated bargaining between the B.C. Teachers Federation and the Province is set to begin Wednesday.

As reported by CBC News, on Wednesday, the Teachers Federation, which represents 43,000 teachers, will sit down for eight days of mediation with the B.C. Public School Employers’ Association in an effort to determine a new collective agreement before the start of school in two weeks.

BCTF President Teri Mooring says the two groups have been in discussions since January.

The collective agreement between the Teacher’s Federation and the Province had expired June 30.

Students missed the last two weeks of classes in June and the first three weeks of classes in September in 2014 due to a strike after contract negotiations broke down.

The school year is set to begin on September 3.