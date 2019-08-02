BC Wildfire Service reminds public to use fire safety this long weekend

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Wildfire Service is asking the public for help to prevent wildfires this long weekend.

While the wildfire activity so far this year has been relatively normal, the Wildfire Service says the month of August is typically the most active part of the province’s wildfire season.

They say human-caused wildfires are the leading factor, which is preventable but makes up about 58 percent of this year’s wildfires in B.C.

“Human-caused fires are completely preventable and unnecessarily divert crucial firefighting resources from naturally occurring wildfires. From April 1 until noon on July 31, 2019, the B.C. Wildfire Service responded to 579 wildfires throughout B.C., 58 percent of which were human-caused.”

While campfires are currently allowed in all areas of the province, the Wildfire Service is reminding British Columbians to practice responsible fire use by assessing their environment and keeping an ample supply of water nearby to fully extinguish any recreational fire they light.

For up-to-date wildfire information, you can visit gov.bc.ca/wildfirebans.