BC Wildfire Service reminds residents to practice fire safety this long weekend

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Wildfire Service is reminding British Columbians to practice fire safety this Labour Day weekend.

Although some parts of the province have received significant rainfall in recent weeks, the Wildfire Service says this year’s wildfire season is far from over.

With warm weather in the forecast, there is still the potential for forest fuels and grasslands to dry out in many areas of the province.

The Wildfire Service is encouraging everyone to use caution with any activity that could potentially spark a wildfire.

From April 1 through to August 28, the BC Wildfire Service says they responded to 696 wildfires throughout the province, with 57 percent of those fires caused by people.

You are being reminded to keep the fire small and never leave a fire unattended.

More fire safety tips can be found at firesmartbc.ca.