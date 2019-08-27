BCCOS charges individual for feeding bears along Alaska Highway

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The person who posted a photo on social media of themselves feeding bears along the Alaska Highway, on August 22, has been charged.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service charged the individual for unlawfully feeding bears.

The individual pled guilty in Provincial Court and was fined $2,000.

On top of the fine, the Court ordered that they stay away from bears at a distance of 50 metres for a period of six months.

Earlier this summer, a bear had to be euthanized at the Liard Hot Springs after making contact with humans.

Conservation Officers are reminding the public not to encourage interactions with bears as this can be dangerous for both parties.

More bear safety tips can be found at bearsmart.com.