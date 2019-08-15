15.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, August 15, 2019
News

BCUC to host Input Session on BC Hydro Rate Application

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The British Columbia Utilities Commission will be hosting an Input Session on B.C. Hydro’s Rate Application.

According to Utilities Commission Chair and CEO, David Morton, B.C. Hydro has filed a Revenue Requirements Application for the setting of rates for the next two years.

Morton says the BCUC is in the process of evaluating and reviewing that application.

“B.C. Hydro has filed, what we would call, a Revenue Requirements Application which is basically an application for us to approve the setting of rates for the next two years and we’re in the process of evaluating and looking at that application.”

Since B.C. Hydro has filed an application on the rate change for 2020-2021, the Utilities Commission will also be seeking public input on the application.

A Public Input Session will be taking place in Fort St. John on September 15 at 1:00 p.m. at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

If you are able to attend the Input Session, comments can be sent by email to [email protected].

For more information on the proposed changes, you can visit the BCUC’s website.

