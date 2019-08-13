22.5 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Beaverlodge RCMP investigate armed robbery
News

Beaverlodge RCMP investigate armed robbery

Scott Brooks

HYTHE, A.B. – The Beaverlodge RCMP are currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred during the early morning hours of August 12 in Hythe.

According to RCMP, the incident took place at around 3:20 a.m. at the Grand Marshall Inn in Hythe.

Police say two male suspects entered in disguise wearing ski masks, jeans and dark hoodies and stole an undisclosed amount of money. The suspects then fled the Inn before police arrived.

There are no other descriptions of the suspects available at this time.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2955 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Scott Brooks
