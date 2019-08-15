17.7 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, August 15, 2019
Sports

Big Bux this weekend at Northern Lights Raceway

Avatar Scott Brooks

UPDATE – Due to weather conditions this weekend, the Big Bux race has been cancelled.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This weekend is the ‘Big Bux’ race taking place at the Northern Lights Raceway.

Sponsored by Mighty Peace Brewing, Raceway President Robin DeRose says there will be Friday night street legal racing at 6:30 p.m., with the Main Event Racing taking place on Saturday and Sunday, at 11:00 a.m., which will feature three classes.

“Friday night we have street legal drag racing starting at 6:30 p.m. and then we go to Saturday and Sunday eliminations, this is our Big Bux race, so we only have three classes; Juniors, No Box, and Box. This is the race where the big money is won, last year the winners won about $2,500 a day.”

The Friday night street legal racing is open to anyone who wants to try their daily driver in the 1/4 mile. Tech starts at 5:30 p.m. and racing starts at 7:00 p.m. The cost is $20.00 per car and each participant must have a helmet.

On site throughout the weekend will be food vendors and even a beer garden, sponsored by Mighty Peace Brewing.

Admission is just $5.00 per person, and kids get in for free.

For more information on the Big Bux race, you can visit the Northern Lights Raceway Facebook page.

