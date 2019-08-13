22.5 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, August 13, 2019
The Pouce Coupe Trestle Bridge. File Photo
Body found near Pouce Coupe trestle bridge

Avatar Scott Brooks

POUCE COUPE, B.C. – RCMP and emergency crews were called to a scene near the public path and entrance to the Pouce Coupe trestle bridge after the discovery of a body on August 12.

According to the B.C. Coroners Service, a body of a male in his teens was found at the Trestle Bridge.

RCMP had asked that residents avoid the area as they were investigating the incident.

At this time, the case has been handed over to the Coroners Service and they are investigating the cause of death.

The Coroners Service believes the incident is not suspicious as it is suspected to have been a suicide-related death.  The Coroners Service does not expect to release any further information on the case.

The RCMP are not providing any further details as the case is not criminal in nature.

