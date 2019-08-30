Breakdancing classes to start next week at Pomeroy Sport Centre

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Starting this September, the City of Fort St. John Recreation will be offering classes for breakdancing.
Taking place at the Pomeroy Sport Centre studio, B Boy Christian will work with all dance abilities to teach the art of breakdancing.
Be sure to wear comfortable clothing and come with a positive attitude.
No dance experience is required and you must be 13 years of age or older to participate.
This session is twice a week for six weeks, with a total of 12 classes.
It is to note that all participants will be required to sign a waiver for this class and individuals under the age of 18 will require a signature from a parent.
Breakdancing classes will be starting September 4, on Wednesdays and Fridays, at the Pomeroy Sport Centre studio.
The cost to register is $80.00 for 12 classes or $10.00 per individual class.
You can register online by going to the City of Fort St. John’s online registration website.
For more information, you can call 250-785-4592.